Coronavirus in Pune: All essential shops to be shut from May 11 in 69 containment zones; here is a complete list

All shops, including ones dealing in essential items, except hospitals will be shut from midnight of May 11 to May 17 in 69 containment zones in Pune Municipal Corporation limits, said civic chief Shekhar Gaikwad.

Gaikwad said that the decision to shut all shops was taken after a review meeting.

Earlier on May 4, the civic body had identified 69 areas as micro containment zones, or clusters, in the city.

“Pune’s total area is 310 sq km and only 10 sq km area has been declared as micro containment zones or micro-clusters. These areas are mainly slums and high density areas where high numbers of Covid-19 cases are reported,” Gaikwad had said.

Here is a complete list of 69 containment zones in Pune:

1. Junabazar - Mangalwar Peth - Old Bazaar Complex (Final Plot No. 897, 898)

2. Welankarnagar, Laxminarayan Theater, Parvati Darshan, ST Colony, Hotel Panchami Complex

3. Parvatidarshan colony on the west side of Rambhau Mhalgi road

4. Parvati Final Plot Nos. 526A and 526B

5. Dandekar Pool Colony Final Plot No. 1A, 2A, 2B, 28, 585, 587, 587 of Ambil Odha Colony Complex

6. Parvati Final Plot No. 558 Dattawadi Premises