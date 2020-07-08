Coronavirus in Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC announces 'Janta Curfew' on every Thursday and Sunday as COVID-19 cases rise

On Wednesday, Pimpri Chinchwad area reported 291 new cases taking the total number of positive cases to 5,523. Moreover, 127 people were discharged today taking total number of recovered cases to 3,283. Now, 2,168 cases remain active and 74 people have succumbed to the virus so far.

A single-day spike of 6,603 COVID-19 cases took Maharashtra's count of patients to 2,23,724 on Wednesday, the health department said.

As many as 4,634 patients recovered from the infection and were discharged from hospitals across the state during the day, it added.

With this, the number of recovered patients has now gone up to 1,23,192. There are 91,084 active cases in the state at present, the department said.

Out of the total 6,603 new cases, Mumbai reported 1,347, Pune city 1,049 and Aurangabad city 153 cases.