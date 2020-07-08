Coronavirus in Pune and PCMC: Pune reports 1,134 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday; 342 in Pimpri Chinchwad

Pune: 1,134 new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours in Pune district.

The total positive cases stand at 30,978 and the death toll at 919, according to Dr Bhagawan Pawar, District Health Officer, Pune.

In Pune Municipal Corporation, 640 fresh COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths were reported on Tuesday. The total positive cases stand at 23,021 and the death toll at 751, tweeted Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

672 patients became free from the virus on Tuesday, taking the total to 14,411.