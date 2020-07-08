Coronavirus in Pune and PCMC: Pune reports 1,134 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday; 342 in Pimpri Chinchwad

Pune: 1,134 new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours in Pune district.
The total positive cases stand at 30,978 and the death toll at 919, according to Dr Bhagawan Pawar, District Health Officer, Pune.
In Pune Municipal Corporation, 640 fresh COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths were reported on Tuesday. The total positive cases stand at 23,021 and the death toll at 751, tweeted Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol.
672 patients became free from the virus on Tuesday, taking the total to 14,411.
In Pimpri Chinchwad, 342 tested positive for COVID-19 and 5 deaths were reported on Tuesday. The total positive cases stand at 5,203 and the death toll at 72.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday added 5,134 new COVID-19 cases to its tally, taking the total count to 2,17,121 while 224 more patients succumbed to the infection, including 64 in Mumbai, pushing the death toll to 9,250, Health department said.
A total of 3,296 patients were discharged from hospitals in the day, taking the number of the recovered cases to 1,18,558, an official release said.
The number of active cases in the state now stands at 89,294, it said.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases 2,17,121, new cases 5,134, deaths, 9,250, discharged 1,18,558, active cases 89,294, people tested so far 11,61,311.
(With input from Agencies)
