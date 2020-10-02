Coronavirus in Pimpri Chinchwad: Area-wise list of active COVID-19 cases in Pimpri, Wakad, Chinchwad as of Oct 2 as released by PCMC

In the twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 624 COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday, taking the COVID-19 cases total to 79,338. 14 deaths were recorded during the day. Now, the death toll due to the infection is 1,337.

A total of 1,040 people were discharged Friday, taking the total of cured COVID-19 patients to 72,164.

Here is the area-wise list of active COVID-19 cases in Pimpri, Wakad, Chinchwad as of Oct 2 as released by PCMC.