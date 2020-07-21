Coronavirus in Panvel: PMC bows down before residents’ pressures, lifts lockdown

Bowing down before the demand to lift the lockdown from citizens and political parties, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) finally lifted the lockdown two days before of its deadline in non-containment zones.

Now, shops will open on odd and even scheme in containment zones from July 22. Timings for shops will be from 9 am to 5 pm.

However, the APMC, fish market, malls and shopping complexes are not allowed to open till further order.

PMC has also asked Panvel residents to follow the social distancing, wear masks in public places.

Earlier, the civic body imposed a lockdown for 10 days from July 3 that ended on the midnight of July 13 and extended it for 10 days from July 14.

The move was opposed by citizens and local politicians. However, the civic body moved ahead with its decision and implemented a strict lockdown.

Even essential shops except medicals were prohibited from selling products over to counter. Only home delivery of groceries, milk and vegetables was permitted. However, it failed to make enough arrangements as fewer shops were able to do home deliveries due to lack of staff.

Residents and local politicians started demanding to lift the lockdown as they were facing difficulties.

MLA Prashant Thakur also threatened to agitate against the lockdown. “Lockdown has paralyzed economic activity in the city. Poor people are facing a tough time to meet daily needs. There is no meaning to extend the lockdown,” said Thakur. He added that increasing number of tests and providing medical assistance to infected persons can bring results.

Following this, the civic body eased the lockdown and allowed over to counter sell of essential items with a time limit. However, residents continued to demand the lifting of lockdown.

Finally, now the PMC lifted the lockdown except in and cluster containment and containment zones and allowed economic activity under Mission Begin Again.