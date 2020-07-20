Coronavirus in Panvel: PMC to beef-up security at COVID care centre as sexual harassment case comes to light

In order to improve the security at the COVID care centre in Panvel where the rape incident was reported last week, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has formed a high-level committee, consisting of six women members who will coordinate with the municipal corporation, police and district administration, and recommend security measures required at the centre.

Sudhakar Deshmukh, municipal commissioner of PMC said that the incident was unfortunate. “Such an incident happened when all the rooms of the building are occupied with patients,” said Deshmukh.

However, he added that the civic body will increase security at the COVID care centre. “Now, men and women will be accommodated separately and access in the building where women are accommodated will be restricted,” said Deshmukh. He added that even civic staffs will have to mention entry and exit time while accessing the building where women are seeking treatment. There are four towers of which two are reserved for women patients only.

The civic chief said all civic staff is working under tremendous pressure and if anyone had sought help, they would have helped as they were there. “The police are investigating the case and we are helping at every possible way,” said Deshmukh.