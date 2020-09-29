Coronavirus in Panvel: Area-wise list of active COVID-19 cases in Panvel, Kharghar, Kamothe as of Sept 29 as released by PMC

As per the official update issued by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on September 29, the coronavirus tally of PMC has reached to 19,001 as 208 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits of PMC.

Moreover, the number of fatalities reached 418. Till now, 16,699 people have been discharged from hospitals taking the number of active cases to 1,884.

As per the update, 185 patients were discharged today. The current recovery rate of PMC is at 87.88 percent.

Here is the list of area-wise active cases as issued by PMC on September 20:

Kalamboli - 377 active cases

Kamothe - 417 active cases

Kharghar - 512 active cases

New Panvel - 407 active cases

Panvel - 139 active cases

Taloja - 29 active cases

Total active cases - 1884