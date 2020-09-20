Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: With 367 new cases, NMMC COVID-19 tally reaches 33,146 as of September 20

As per the official update by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) issued on September 20, the coronavirus tally of Navi Mumbai has reached to 33,146 as 367 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits of NMMC.

Moreover, six more deaths were reported, taking the number of fatalities to 698. 365 patients fully recovered and were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of active cases to 3,609.

Notably, 28,839 patients have successfully beaten the virus so far, taking up the recovery rate to 87%. Reports of 287 patients are pending as of now.