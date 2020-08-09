Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Tata International donates protective gears worth Rs. 1.7 crore to NMMC

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation is getting help from various social organizations and industrial groups in its fight against COVID-19.

On August 8, Tata International Ltd. donated protective gears worth rupees 1 crore 77 lakh (1.7 Crore) from its CSR fund to the civic body.

This includes, 10,000 N95 masks, 10,000 surgical masks, 10,080 PPE kits, 2,000 protective goggles, 2,000 hand gloves, 7,000 shoe covers.

These safety gears will be used by the COVID-19 warriors within the NMMC limits.

Meanwhile, a total of 12,822 new COVID-19 cases and 275 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Saturday.

"The total number of cases in the state is now at 5,03,084, including 1,47,048 active cases and 17,367 deaths," the State Health Department said.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,304 COVID-19 cases, 1,454 recoveries and 58 deaths were reported in Mumbai today.

The total number of cases in the city is now at 1,22,331 including 95,354 recoveries, 19,932 active cases and 6,748 deaths, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

A total of 8 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the Dharavi area of Mumbai today. The total number of cases in the area now stands at 2,612 including 83 active cases, BMC added.

With a single-day spike of 61,537 new COVID-19 cases and 933 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally surged to 20,88,612 on Saturday.

The death toll due to the disease now stands at 42,518 in the country, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

(With inputs from ANI)