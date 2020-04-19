Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Panvel Municipal Commissioner issues notice to BJP corporator for holding birthday party during lockdown

On April 11, a BJP corporator and 10 others were arrested at Panvel in Raigad district of Maharashtra after they were found assembled at one place for his birthday celebration despite the ongoing lockdown.

All of them had gathered on the terrace of a residential building at Takka village in Panvel for the birthday celebration of Ajay Bahira (42), the BJP corporator in Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Acting on a tip-off that some people have gathered on the terrace to celebrate his birthday. A police team rushed to the spot and 11 persons, including the corporator, were held when the celebration was on. They were not wearing masks and flouted social distancing norms.

They were arrested and later released on bail. They have been booked under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 271 (disobedience to quarantine rule), 290 (public nuisance) and others. The offence was also registered against them under the Epidemic Diseases Act, the Disaster Management Act