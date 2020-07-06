Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: NMMC screens more than one lakh people for COVID-19 in one week

As per the official update by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), the corporation screened more than one lakh people for COVID-19 in last seven days.

The local body in this mass testing drive covered 37,841 houses from the 12 areas which were recently declared as special containment zones.

In this mass screening initiative, data of people with underlying comorbidities like diabetes, hypertension, cancer, kidney disorders and other chronic diseases was recorded separately and special attention is being paid to these people.