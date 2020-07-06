Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: NMMC screens more than one lakh people for COVID-19 in one week

As per the official update by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), the corporation screened more than one lakh people for COVID-19 in last seven days.
The local body in this mass testing drive covered 37,841 houses from the 12 areas which were recently declared as special containment zones.
In this mass screening initiative, data of people with underlying comorbidities like diabetes, hypertension, cancer, kidney disorders and other chronic diseases was recorded separately and special attention is being paid to these people.
List of the areas covered by NMMC is as follows:
Chinchpada, Airoli
Houses covered: 4,900
Population covered: 9,063
Kopar Khairane Gaon Sector 19
Houses covered: 5,005
Population covered: 15,786
Rabade Gaon
Houses covered: 1,430
Population covered: 3,297
Khairane Bonkode Gaon
Houses covered: 2,987
Population covered: 5,572
Karave Gaon
Houses covered: 4,625
Population covered: 16,690
Turbhe Store
Houses covered: 5,037
Population Covered: 16,926
Sector 21, Turbhe Gaon
Houses covered: 2,689
Population covered: 7,813
Juhu Gaon
Houses covered: 2,151
Population covered: 4,328
Sector 22, Turbhe Gaon
Houses covered: 1,378
Population covered: 5,317
Washi Gaon
Houses covered: 4,056
Population covered: 11,428
Diwale Gaon
Houses covered: 215
Population covered: 682
Khairne Gaon
Houses covered: 3,368
Population covered: 7,057
Total
Houses covered: 37,841
Population covered: 1,03,959