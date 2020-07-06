Mumbai

Updated on

Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: NMMC screens more than one lakh people for COVID-19 in one week

By FPJ Web Desk

Photo: PTI

As per the official update by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), the corporation screened more than one lakh people for COVID-19 in last seven days.

The local body in this mass testing drive covered 37,841 houses from the 12 areas which were recently declared as special containment zones.

In this mass screening initiative, data of people with underlying comorbidities like diabetes, hypertension, cancer, kidney disorders and other chronic diseases was recorded separately and special attention is being paid to these people.

List of the areas covered by NMMC is as follows:

  • Chinchpada, Airoli

    Houses covered: 4,900

    Population covered: 9,063

  • Kopar Khairane Gaon Sector 19

    Houses covered: 5,005

    Population covered: 15,786

  • Rabade Gaon

    Houses covered: 1,430

    Population covered: 3,297

  • Khairane Bonkode Gaon

    Houses covered: 2,987

    Population covered: 5,572

  • Karave Gaon

    Houses covered: 4,625

    Population covered: 16,690

  • Turbhe Store

    Houses covered: 5,037

    Population Covered: 16,926

  • Sector 21, Turbhe Gaon

    Houses covered: 2,689

    Population covered: 7,813

  • Juhu Gaon

    Houses covered: 2,151

    Population covered: 4,328

  • Sector 22, Turbhe Gaon

    Houses covered: 1,378

    Population covered: 5,317

  • Washi Gaon

    Houses covered: 4,056

    Population covered: 11,428

  • Diwale Gaon

    Houses covered: 215

    Population covered: 682

  • Khairne Gaon

    Houses covered: 3,368

    Population covered: 7,057

  • Total

    Houses covered: 37,841

    Population covered: 1,03,959

