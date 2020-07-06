Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: List of COVID-19 hospitals and testing laboratories

The coronavirus infection has been rapidly spreading in Navi Mumbai. The city reported 191 COVID-19 cases and five deaths. The total number of cases has now gone up to 7,793, while the death toll is 244.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,06,619 on Sunday with the single-day spike of 6,555 new cases on Sunday. With the death of 151 more patients, the state's fatality count rose to 8,822, the state health department said.
Out of the total 6,555 new cases, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, including Mumbai city, accounted for the highest 3,941 cases, taking its total to 1,45,769 and death toll to 6,401 deaths. Mumbai reported 1,287 positive cases, which pushed its case count to 84,524. Its death toll so far was 4,899.
Amid rise in COVID-19 cases, we have compiled a list of private, government hospitals and private testing laboratories in Navi Mumbai.
Here is a list of private, government hospitals and private testing laboratories in Navi Mumbai:
Private Hospitals:
MGM Hospital, Belapur, Contact Number: 2757 0219
MGM Hospital, Vashi, Contact Number: 2782 2203
Sterling Hospital, Vashi, Contact Number: 27826969
Jijamata Hospital, Vashi, Contact Number: 27664387, 27668509
Dr. Mahajan Hospital, Rabale, TBIA, Contact Number: 27691981, 27691679
Shri Sadguru Seva Mandal Hospital, Thane, Belapur Road, Contact Number: 27692212
MGM Hospital, Kamothe, Contact Number: 27423404
Government/ Municipal Hospitals:
NMMC General Hospital, Vashi, Contact Number: 27899901 to 05
NMMC General Hospital, Nerul, Contact Number: 27700376 / 1808
NMMC General Hospital, Airoli, Contact Number: 27690561
ESIS Hospital, Vashi, Contact Number: 27822268
Civil Hospital (V.S. General), Thane, Contact Number: 25341409
Kasturba Hospital, Mumbai, Contact Number: 23083901
Private Testing laboratories:
Thyrocare, Ghansoli - SRL Diagnostics, Rabale
SRL Diagnostics, Rabale
(This is a dynamic list and will be updated as new information is procured)
(This article is based on information given on the NNMC website)
