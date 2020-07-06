Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: List of COVID-19 hospitals and testing laboratories

The coronavirus infection has been rapidly spreading in Navi Mumbai. The city reported 191 COVID-19 cases and five deaths. The total number of cases has now gone up to 7,793, while the death toll is 244.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,06,619 on Sunday with the single-day spike of 6,555 new cases on Sunday. With the death of 151 more patients, the state's fatality count rose to 8,822, the state health department said.

Out of the total 6,555 new cases, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, including Mumbai city, accounted for the highest 3,941 cases, taking its total to 1,45,769 and death toll to 6,401 deaths. Mumbai reported 1,287 positive cases, which pushed its case count to 84,524. Its death toll so far was 4,899.

Amid rise in COVID-19 cases, we have compiled a list of private, government hospitals and private testing laboratories in Navi Mumbai.