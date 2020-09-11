Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: NMMC notes 40% rise in cases after Ganpati festival

There has been a 40% rise in positive cases of COVID-19 under the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) during and after the Ganpati festival. A large scale of lockdown violations were seen during the Ganpati festival as people assembled to celebrate the festival despite local administration had prohibited.

The total number of positive cases under the PMC was 10103 when the 10-day Ganpati festival began on August 22. However, it has reached 14,111 on September 9 in just 18 days. “Around 4000 new cases reported in less than three weeks,” said an official from the PMC. He added that in fact there has been a sharp rise of 40% cases from August 22.

Even there is a rise in active cases during this period. At present, the active cases are 1956 which was 1396, a sharp rise of 40%. During this period, 76 people died which 30% of the total deaths reported under the PMC.

According to civic officials, there were many families assembled to celebrate the festival and after the festival, many family members were seen infected by the virus. In one instance, 19 members of a family tested positive of COVID 19. They all had assembled at one’s home in Panvel to celebrate the Ganpati festival.

Sudhakar Deshmukh, the municipal commissioner said that there has been a constant rise in cases of COVID 19 in Panvel city. “Now positive cases between 250 to 300 are reported every day. Before the festival it was around 100 to 150,” said Deshmukh.

The civic administration says that they were expecting a rise as many institutions have now opened. “Apart from the assembly during the festival, opening up commercial activity has also added the number. But there is no need to worry, the situation will be brought under the control,” said another official.

Meanwhile, the Gym owners in Raigad met Aditi Tatkare, Guardian Minister of Raigad district, and requested her to allow gyms to reopen. Raigad Bodybuilders and Fitness Association says the reopening of gyms will help both, sportspersons and gym owners. “Gyms are closed for almost five months. There is no income but they have to pay the rent. Even sportspersons and fitness freak persons are facing a lot of difficulty,” said Dinesh Shelke, secretary of Raigad Bodybuilders and Fitness Association.