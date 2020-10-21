Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: NMMC collects Rs 10 lakh for violating COVID-19 norms in 20 days

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has continued to take action against people for violating COVID-19 norms like not wearing masks in public places, not maintaining social distancing, and spitting in public places. In doing so, the civic body has collected over Rs 10 lakh in just 20 days of October.

Ahead of festival season, people are stepping out of their homes. However, many of them are not complying with the norms.

While the civic body had collected Rs 35.5 lakh fines from April to September, it collected Rs 10 lakh in just 20 days of October. “More people are coming out of their homes and number of people not following the basic norms are increasing,” said a senior civic official.

Interestingly, for the first time, the civic body also imposed fines in the APMC market for not complying with the norms. Earlier, the civic chief had asked the APMC administration to ensure basic norms to be followed, failing it would force to take action. The civic body collected fine from 142 people for not wearing masks, 269 people for not maintaining social distancing including four traders. “We collected a total of Rs 1,32,800 from the APMC market,” said the official. He added that they collected a total of Rs 10,00,800 across the city in 20 days from October 1 to October 20.

Under the Mission Begin Again, a number of activities started in phases with certain restrictions and guidelines. In order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, regular use of masks, constant hand washing and maintaining a safe distance is essential to adhere to.

The civic body has formed special teams at the ward level to take punitive action against people who do not comply with the much-needed safety rules to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The team also sensitized citizens by offering them roses. However, at the same time, punitive action is also being taken to make these citizens understand.

Civic administration imposes Rs 1,000 for spitting in public places, Rs 500 for not wearing masks, Rs 200 for not maintaining social distancing and Rs 2,000 fine for shops if social distancing norm is violated at the shop premises.

While the number of positive cases being reported every day has dropped, the civic administration has appealed to follow all norms to avoid getting infected during the festival season.