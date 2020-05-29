Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones under Panvel Municipal Corporation including Kamothe, Kharghar, New Panvel, Kalamboli as of May 29

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 85 corona deaths, while 2,598 more people tested positive for COVID-19, taking the State's coronavirus count to 59,546.

With 85 new COVID-19-related deaths, 38 of them in Mumbai, the death toll due to the pandemic reached 1,982. On the other hand, 698 patients were discharged from hospitals on Thursday, taking the tally of recovered persons in the state to 18,616.

Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Thursday reported 29 more cases on Thursday, taking the total to 448. Two deaths were also reported.