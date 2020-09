Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 cases in Vashi, Belapur, etc as of Sep 7 as released by NMMC

A total of 331 new COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths were reported in Navi Mumbai on Monday, taking the death toll to 633.

As per the official update by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) issued on September 7, Navi Mumbai has 28,545 total positive case. The NMMC has so far conducted 57,118 RT-PCR tests and 87,607 rapid antigen tests. Notably, 24,354 patients have successfully beaten the virus so far, taking up the recovery rate to 85%.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Monday saw a new high daily Covid-19 toll of 423 deaths though fresh cases drastically fell by nearly a third, With 16,429 new cases - against 23,350 on Sunday, the state tally rose to 923,641, while with the fresh fatalities - the highest since the previous peak of 422 on August 18, the state death toll went up to 27,027. As many as 14,922 fully-recovered patients returned home, taking the total number of discharged patients to 659,322 till date - against the 236,934 active cases.