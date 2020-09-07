Mumbai

Updated on

Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Area-wise list of cases in Vashi, Belapur, Airoli, etc as of Sep 7 as released by NMMC

By FPJ Web Desk

NMMC building
File Photo

On Monday, Navi Mumbai Municipal corporation revealed that as of November 7, it had recorded a total of 28, 545 cases. It also said that there were 663 deaths so far.

The body said in its release on September 7:

Total number of RT-PCR tests: 57,118

Total number of Rapid Antigen tests conducted today: 1654

Total number of Rapid Antigen tests conducted so far: 87,607

Total number of cases: 144725

Breakdown:

People tested positive today: 321

Total number of positive cases: 28,545

Total number of negative cases: 34,531

Reports awaited: 704

Total deaths: 633

Meanwhile, the area-wise breakdown:

Total recoveries:

Belapur - 66

Nerul - 79

Vashi - 87

Turbhe - 41

Koperkhairne - 53

Ghansoli - 38 -

Airoli - 46

Diva - 06

Total 416

Total new cases as of Sep 7

Total new cases

Belapur - 66

Nerul - 37

Vashi - 69

Turbhe - 31

Koperkhairne - 38

Ghansoli - 53

Airoli - 35

Diva - 02

Total 331

