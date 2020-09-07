Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Area-wise list of cases in Vashi, Belapur, Airoli, etc as of Sep 7 as released by NMMC

On Monday, Navi Mumbai Municipal corporation revealed that as of November 7, it had recorded a total of 28, 545 cases. It also said that there were 663 deaths so far.
The body said in its release on September 7:
Total number of RT-PCR tests: 57,118
Total number of Rapid Antigen tests conducted today: 1654
Total number of Rapid Antigen tests conducted so far: 87,607
Total number of cases: 144725
Breakdown:
People tested positive today: 321
Total number of positive cases: 28,545
Total number of negative cases: 34,531
Reports awaited: 704
Total deaths: 633
Meanwhile, the area-wise breakdown:
Total recoveries:
Belapur - 66
Nerul - 79
Vashi - 87
Turbhe - 41
Koperkhairne - 53
Ghansoli - 38 -
Airoli - 46
Diva - 06
Total 416
Total new cases as of Sep 7
Total new cases
Belapur - 66
Nerul - 37
Vashi - 69
Turbhe - 31
Koperkhairne - 38
Ghansoli - 53
Airoli - 35
Diva - 02
Total 331
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)