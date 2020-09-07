Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Area-wise list of cases in Vashi, Belapur, Airoli, etc as of Sep 7 as released by NMMC

On Monday, Navi Mumbai Municipal corporation revealed that as of November 7, it had recorded a total of 28, 545 cases. It also said that there were 663 deaths so far.

The body said in its release on September 7:

Total number of RT-PCR tests: 57,118

Total number of Rapid Antigen tests conducted today: 1654

Total number of Rapid Antigen tests conducted so far: 87,607

Total number of cases: 144725

Breakdown:

People tested positive today: 321

Total number of positive cases: 28,545

Total number of negative cases: 34,531

Reports awaited: 704

Total deaths: 633