Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Full list of containment zones in Vashi, Nerul, Belapur, Sanpada as issued by NMMC as of September 2

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 17,433 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day count so far, taking its tally to 8,25,739, while the death toll crossed the 25,000-mark, said a health official.
The state also reported 292 fresh deaths.
Meanwhile, in Navi Mumbai, the total number of cases had surpassed 26,000 and the recovery rate stands at 85%.
Here is the full list of containment zones in Navi Mumbai:
Belapur
Elora apartment, Sector 11, Plot no 27, CBD Belapur
Chintamani Co-op housing society, Sector 19, 20
Venus corner, Sector 50
Kanchan Tower, Sector 25
Ganesh Apartment, Gaondevi Mandir Raasta, Karwe Gaon
Nerul
Sainiwas, Sector 24, Jui Nagar
Jai Hind Society, N L B/25, Sector 2
Arunoday Apartment, B10, Sector 10
Vishshanti Apartment, Sector 8
IIPS quarters, Sector 15, Room number 18
Panchratna society, A5, Sector 16
Shramsafalay apartment, Sector 8
Ganesh Krupa Society, Sector 6
Om Shri Ashtavinayak housing society, sector 24
Safal Complex, B6, Sector 19 A
Vashi
Abhimanyu society, Sector 29
Trishala society plot number 82, Sector 29
Sidhuvinayak Society, Plot no 108, Sector 29
Saurabh Pornima Society, Plot no 57, Sector 29
Vashi Gaon
Shiv Shakti Society, Sector 17
Maharani Co-op housing society, Sector 17
Happy Home Housing Society, sector 26
Sanpada
Shri Swami Samarth CHS, Sector 1
Paradise CHS, Sector 7
Guneena Society, Sector 16A
Ashwatha Society, Sector 4
Khoparkairne
Sagar Co-op housing society, sector 10
Adarsh Co-op housing society. Sector 9
Ghansoli
Chinchaoli, Ghansoli Gaon
Mhate Aali, Bodhwaadi Parisar
Mariaai Maata mandir parisar
Sector 3, J Group, Airoli