Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Full list of containment zones in Vashi, Nerul, Belapur, Sanpada as issued by NMMC as of September 2

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 17,433 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day count so far, taking its tally to 8,25,739, while the death toll crossed the 25,000-mark, said a health official.

The state also reported 292 fresh deaths.

Meanwhile, in Navi Mumbai, the total number of cases had surpassed 26,000 and the recovery rate stands at 85%.

Here is the full list of containment zones in Navi Mumbai:

Belapur

  1. Elora apartment, Sector 11, Plot no 27, CBD Belapur

  2. Chintamani Co-op housing society, Sector 19, 20

  3. Venus corner, Sector 50

  4. Kanchan Tower, Sector 25

  5. Ganesh Apartment, Gaondevi Mandir Raasta, Karwe Gaon

Nerul

  1. Sainiwas, Sector 24, Jui Nagar

  2. Jai Hind Society, N L B/25, Sector 2

  3. Arunoday Apartment, B10, Sector 10

  4. Vishshanti Apartment, Sector 8

  5. IIPS quarters, Sector 15, Room number 18

  6. Panchratna society, A5, Sector 16

  7. Shramsafalay apartment, Sector 8

  8. Ganesh Krupa Society, Sector 6

  9. Om Shri Ashtavinayak housing society, sector 24

  10. Safal Complex, B6, Sector 19 A

Vashi

  1. Abhimanyu society, Sector 29

  2. Trishala society plot number 82, Sector 29

  3. Sidhuvinayak Society, Plot no 108, Sector 29

  4. Saurabh Pornima Society, Plot no 57, Sector 29

  5. Vashi Gaon

  6. Shiv Shakti Society, Sector 17

  7. Maharani Co-op housing society, Sector 17

  8. Happy Home Housing Society, sector 26

Sanpada

  1. Shri Swami Samarth CHS, Sector 1

  2. Paradise CHS, Sector 7

  3. Guneena Society, Sector 16A

  4. Ashwatha Society, Sector 4

Khoparkairne

  1. Sagar Co-op housing society, sector 10

  2. Adarsh Co-op housing society. Sector 9

Ghansoli

  1. Chinchaoli, Ghansoli Gaon

  2. Mhate Aali, Bodhwaadi Parisar

  3. Mariaai Maata mandir parisar

  4. Sector 3, J Group, Airoli

