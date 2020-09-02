Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Full list of containment zones in Vashi, Nerul, Belapur, Sanpada as issued by NMMC as of September 2

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 17,433 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day count so far, taking its tally to 8,25,739, while the death toll crossed the 25,000-mark, said a health official.

The state also reported 292 fresh deaths.

Meanwhile, in Navi Mumbai, the total number of cases had surpassed 26,000 and the recovery rate stands at 85%.

Here is the full list of containment zones in Navi Mumbai: