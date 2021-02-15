Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: First two weeks of February sees 13 percent rise in active cases

In the first two weeks of February, a 13 percent surge in COVID 19 cases has been noticed under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation. The active number of CPVID 19 cases that had come down below 800 has once again crossed 900 mark. The number of positive cases being reported per day has also seen a slight rise.

While under the Mission Begin Again, a number of services are opening and even common people have been allowed in the local train with time restrictions, more people are not stepping out of their homes. This has resulted in slight rise in the active cases in the city.

The number of active cases under the NMMC jurisdiction was 797 on February 1. However, by the end of two weeks in February, the number of active cases reached 907, a rise of 13.8 percent.