Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: First two weeks of February sees 13 percent rise in active cases

In the first two weeks of February, a 13 percent surge in COVID 19 cases has been noticed under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation. The active number of CPVID 19 cases that had come down below 800 has once again crossed 900 mark. The number of positive cases being reported per day has also seen a slight rise.
While under the Mission Begin Again, a number of services are opening and even common people have been allowed in the local train with time restrictions, more people are not stepping out of their homes. This has resulted in slight rise in the active cases in the city.
The number of active cases under the NMMC jurisdiction was 797 on February 1. However, by the end of two weeks in February, the number of active cases reached 907, a rise of 13.8 percent.
Even in the first two weeks, there were 14 deaths due to COVID 19 infection. “There is a rise in per day reporting of COVID 19 cases,” said a senior official from the NMMC’s Health Department. He added that the lowest positive case reported on February 2 was 37.
Civic chief has warned on almost every occasion to take necessary precaution as COVID can spread again. Recently while appealing COVID warriors and frontline workers to come for vaccination, he had appealed to maintain social distancing, washing hands and wearing masks.
So far, 53,951 positive cases have been reported in the city of which 51,943 recovered and went home. The city also saw 1101 deaths.