Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: COVID-19 tally of NMMC crosses 12,000 cases as of July 22

As per the official update by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation issued on July 22, the coronavirus tally of Navi Mumbai has reached to 12,269 as 303 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits of NMMC.

Moreover, six more deaths were reported, taking the number of fatalities to 358. 207 patients fully recovered and were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of active cases to 3,986.

Notably, 7,925 patients have successfully beaten the virus so far, taking up the recovery rate to 65 percent. Reports of 349 patients are pending as of now.