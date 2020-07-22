Coronavirus in Maharashtra: State govt says societies cannot stop tenants' entry, citing COVID-19

Fearing spread of coronavirus, some housing societies in Mumbai have come up with their own rules and regulations, thus restricting movement of the residents. After taking cognisance of complaints from residents of such housing societies, Maharashtra government has stepped in and reprimanded societies for implementing such restrictions.

According to a report by squarefeatindia.com, Advocate Rakesh Singh has said that housing societies cannot stop tenants from entering the building. He told the news portal that there is nothing in “law or by-laws governing society under MCS Act 1960 or rules made thereunder wherein a tenant can be stopped by office bearers of society to enter society”.

He also added that the state government has issued no circular giving such authority to societies.