Coronavirus in Maharashtra: State govt says societies cannot stop tenants' entry, citing COVID-19

Fearing spread of coronavirus, some housing societies in Mumbai have come up with their own rules and regulations, thus restricting movement of the residents. After taking cognisance of complaints from residents of such housing societies, Maharashtra government has stepped in and reprimanded societies for implementing such restrictions.
According to a report by squarefeatindia.com, Advocate Rakesh Singh has said that housing societies cannot stop tenants from entering the building. He told the news portal that there is nothing in “law or by-laws governing society under MCS Act 1960 or rules made thereunder wherein a tenant can be stopped by office bearers of society to enter society”.
He also added that the state government has issued no circular giving such authority to societies.
Singh told the news portal that state government had written to "all Registrar of Cooperative Housing societies on June 26, 2020 wherein Registrars were directed to inform co-op societies to allow maids/domestic help and drivers to enter society and to ensure that no coop society act against these directives”.
He also said that society not permitting tenants from entering its premises is illegal and punishable.
Earlier, reports had surfaced saying that some housing societies in Mumbai restricted entry of people coming from outside. As the lockdown rules became stricter and panic turned to fear, societies banned cooks, maids and plumbers.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)