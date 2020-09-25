Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Area-wise list of new COVID-19 cases in Belapur, Digha, Vashi and Nerul as of Sept 25 as released by NMMC

As per the official update by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) issued on September 25, the coronavirus tally of Navi Mumbai has reached to 34,896 as 397 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits of NMMC.

Moreover, three more deaths were reported, taking the number of fatalities to 725. 337 patients fully recovered and were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of active cases to 3,551.

Notably, 30,620 patients have successfully beaten the virus so far, taking up the recovery rate to 88 percent. Reports of 456 patients are pending as of now.

Area wise New COVID-19 cases:

Belapur 67

Nerul 59

Vashi 59

Turbhe 34

Koparkhairane 73

Ghansoli 44

Airoli 55

Digha 06

Total 397