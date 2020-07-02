Coronavirus in Nagpur central jail: 11 more cops test positive, taking the tally to 64

Eleven more police personnel, including a woman officer, posted at the Nagpur Central Jail, tested coronavirus positive on Thursday, an official said.

With this, the count of COVID-19 cases reported from the jail went up to 64, which includes several inmates, he said.

Besides them, the wife of a policeman deployed at the jail was also found infected on Thursday, the official said.

On Wednesday, 44 persons, including police staffers and inmates of the jail, had tested COVID-19 positive, while on Tuesday, nine police personnel were found infected.

However, no prisoner tested positive on Thursday.

"Eleven police personnel, including a woman officer, tested positive for the infection in Nagpur central jail today. The wife of one policeman was also found infected," Nagpur Central Jail superintendent Anup Kumar told PTI.