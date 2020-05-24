Coronavirus in Mumbai's Dharavi: 27 test positive on May 24; here are their details

Mumbai's Dharavi, believed to be the biggest slum in Asia, recorded 27 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the overall tally to 1,541, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. Two patients succumbed to the virus on Sunday and the death toll in the area rose to 59.

Here are their details of the 27 positive patients tested on Sunday:

1. 70F, 72M, 54M - Kumbharwada

2. 26M, 22M, 60M, 32M, 43M, 74F - Matunga Labour Camp

3. 54M, 55M - PMGP Colony

4. 60M - Dharavi Main Road

5. 33M - Kalyanwadi

6. 48M - Gandhi Nagar CHS

7. 19M, 46F - 90 Feet Road

8. 45M - Kamdev Nagar

9. 33M - Mukund Nagar

10. 33M - Moreshwar bldg

11. 31M - Om Datta CHS

12. 58M - Shiv Ganga Rahiwasi Sangh

13. 37M - Madhuban CHS

14. 55M - Janta Society

15. 61M - New Muncipal Chawl

16. 57M - Shastri Nagar

17. 63M - Muncipal Patra Chawl

18. 58M - Sharif Apt

19. 47F - Laxmi baug (death)

20. 30M - Matunga labour camp (death)

Meanwhile, in a new initiative, the civic authorities are experimenting with group 'laughter therapy' for the people of Dharavi in a bid to ease stress and anxiety levels in the crowded slum district, now largely in containment.

On Sunday, Maharashtra saw its COVID-19 tally crossing the 50,000 mark with the highest single-day infections of 3,041 patients catapulting the number of cases to 50,231, besides 58 deaths, health officials said here on Sunday. The Health Department said with the new cases, 33,988 were 'active cases'.

On the positive side, 1,196 fully cured patients returned home on Sunday, taking the number of those discharged to 14,600.

(With IANS inputs)