Coronavirus in Mumbai: Wockhardt Hospital declared as containment zone after staff test positive

On Monday, Wockhardt Hospital near Mumbai Central declared as containment zone by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after 26 nurses and three doctors tested positive for coronavirus in a week, said News18 report.

The administration has barred the entry to and exit from the hospital until all the patients test negative twice consecutively. In Maharashtra, 21 fresh deaths were reported from Maharashtra. After which, total number of confirmed cases in Maharashtra rose to 690.