Coronavirus in Mumbai: Wockhardt Hospital declared as containment zone after staff test positive

On Monday, Wockhardt Hospital near Mumbai Central declared as containment zone by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after 26 nurses and three doctors tested positive for coronavirus in a week, said News18 report.
The administration has barred the entry to and exit from the hospital until all the patients test negative twice consecutively. In Maharashtra, 21 fresh deaths were reported from Maharashtra. After which, total number of confirmed cases in Maharashtra rose to 690.
With 103 new COVID-19 positive cases, the number of total cases in Mumbai on Sunday stood at 433. The total positive coronavirus cases in Maharashtra stand at 748.
The death toll due to novel coronavirus rose to 109 and the number of cases in the country climbed to 4,067 on Monday, according to the Union Health Ministry. While the number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 3,666, as many as 291 people were cured and discharged, and one has migrated, it stated. The total number of cases include 65 foreign nationals.
