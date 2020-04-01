Coronavirus in Mumbai: Western Railways, Central Railways rakes to turn into quarantine zones soon

Railway officials said they will use non-AC Link Hofmann Bush (LHB) coaches, which are preferably 15 years old. Each quarantine coach will have nine cabins, with the first cabin towards the bathroom to be separated using two curtains and earmarked as a storage or paramedic area. Two oxygen cylinders will also be provided with appropriate clamping facilities in this area.

“One Indian style toilet is to be converted into a bathing room. It is to be equipped with a bucket, mug and soap dispenser. Taps with a lift type handle would be provided in washbasins. Similar tap to be provided at proper height so that the bucket can be filled,” reads the directive.

“Zonal railways have been asked to give a time period in which they will convert the assigned number of coaches into these quarantine/isolation facilities, and start work immediately,” said an official. On CR, the work is being undertaken by Matunga workshop, while on WR, this work will be carried out at the Mahalaxmi and Lower Parel workshops, which will ready 40 and 60 coaches respectively.