Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases issued by BMC on November 3

Mumbai reported 746 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 2,59,860 on Tuesday, while the death toll reached 10,320 with the addition of 15 fresh fatalities, the city civic body said.

Notably, the city reported the lowest single-day fatalities since May 1 when Mumbai had recorded five deaths due to the COVID-19 infection.

Also, this is the second straight day on which the city has reported less than 800 cases. On Monday, the financial capital had witnessed 706 new cases.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) updated data, the number of recovered COVID-19 patients reached 2,31,541 with 939 more people getting discharged from hospitals.