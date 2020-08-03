Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases issued by BMC on August 3

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that 1,105 COVID-19 cases were reported in Mumbai on Sunday.

As per the update, 49 deaths were reported within the limits of BMC.

The total number of cases in the city now is at 1,16,451, including 88,299 recovered, 21,412 active patients and 6,444 deaths, BMC said.

Here are the details of ward wise cases in Mumbai till August 2. The update is provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on August 3: