Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases issued by BMC on August 3

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that 1,105 COVID-19 cases were reported in Mumbai on Sunday.
As per the update, 49 deaths were reported within the limits of BMC.
The total number of cases in the city now is at 1,16,451, including 88,299 recovered, 21,412 active patients and 6,444 deaths, BMC said.
Here are the details of ward wise cases in Mumbai till August 2. The update is provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on August 3:
BMC has also issued the average of ward wise growth rate for the last seven days till August 2. Check out the growth rate for your ward here:
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 9,509 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of cases to 4,41,228.
According to the bulletin of Maharashtra's health department, 260 deaths were reported on Sunday, taking the death toll to 15,576 deaths.
The recoveries stand at 2,76,809 after 9,926 patients were discharged from the hospital on Sunday.
"A total of 13 new cases of Coronavirus reported in Mumbai's Dharavi today. Active cases in the area now stand at 80. The total number of positive cases in Dharavi is 2,573," BMC said.
India's COVID-19 count on Sunday crossed the 17 lakh-mark with 54,736 positive cases and 853 deaths reported in the country.
"The total COVID-19 cases stand at 17,50,724 including 5,67,730 active cases, 11,45,630 cured/discharged/migrated and 37,364 deaths," said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.
(With inputs from PTI)
