Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases issued by BMC on August 2

Mumbai recorded 1,059 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the city's case tally to 1,15,346, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
With 45 new fatalities, death toll due to the pandemic in the city rose to 6,395, it said.
832 patients recovered and were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 87,906.
The recovery rate in the city is 76 per cent while the doubling rate of cases is 77 days, the BMC said.
As of Friday, 5,37,536 coronavirus tests had been conducted in Mumbai, the civic body informed.
Here are the details of ward wise cases in Mumbai till August 1. The update is provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on August 2:
BMC has also issued the average of ward wise growth rate for the last seven days till August 1. Check out the growth rate for your ward here:
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 9,601 new COVID-19 cases and 322 deaths, taking the state's count of coronavirus cases to 4,31,719.
The active cases in the state stand at 1,49,214 while 2,66,883 people have recovered from the infection.
"Maharashtra reported 9,601 COVID-19 cases and 322 deaths on Saturday, taking total cases to 4,31,719 including 2,66,883 recoveries and 15,316 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 1,49,214 out of which 46,345 cases are in Pune," said State Health Department.
Recovery rate in the state is 61.82 per cent while the death rate is 3.55 per cent.
(With inputs from PTI)
