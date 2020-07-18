Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases issued by BMC as of July 18

Mumbai crossed the one lakh-mark with the addition of 1,186 new cases in the day. The number of the cases in the city now stands at 1,00,350 while the death toll rose by 65, it said.

Pune city overtook Mumbai by reporting 1,589 new cases in the day while neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad township saw 642 new cases.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the number of cases in Kalyan-Dombivali belt mounted by 518 to 17,640 in the day while the number of cases in Thane has reached 16,894.

The MMR region now has 1,96,046 cases. With 86 fatalities being reported in the day, the death toll has reached 8,071, it said.

