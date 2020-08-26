Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases as issued by BMC on August 26

India's COVID-19 tally continues to rise, with the country having recorded 3.23 million cases as of Wednesday morning. The Health Ministry data is updated at 8 am every morning, and so, the numbers are likely to have risen quite a bit since then.

Maharashtra alone recorded its single-day highest spike of 14,888 coronavirus cases. This takes the total tally to 7,18,711. The previous highest increase in the cases was 14,492, recorded on August 21. On Wednesday, the death toll in the state reached 23,089 with the addition of 295 fatalities.

On the other hand, 7,637 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered cases to 5,22,427. There are 1,72,873 active cases in the state now, the health official said.