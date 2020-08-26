Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases as issued by BMC on August 26

India's COVID-19 tally continues to rise, with the country having recorded 3.23 million cases as of Wednesday morning. The Health Ministry data is updated at 8 am every morning, and so, the numbers are likely to have risen quite a bit since then.
Maharashtra alone recorded its single-day highest spike of 14,888 coronavirus cases. This takes the total tally to 7,18,711. The previous highest increase in the cases was 14,492, recorded on August 21. On Wednesday, the death toll in the state reached 23,089 with the addition of 295 fatalities.
On the other hand, 7,637 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered cases to 5,22,427. There are 1,72,873 active cases in the state now, the health official said.
In state capital, 1,854 new cases and 28 deaths were reported during the day. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the city thus rose to 1,39,537 and death toll to 7,505. The number of active cases in Mumbai is 18,979.
While this number is higher than that recorded in recent days, it must be mentioned that due to a "technical error on ICMR website" the complete case data had not been uploaded on Tuesday. Thus, this might not be an exact depiction of cases recorded today.
Mumbai has, in recent days seen comparatively lower number of cases, even as other parts of the western show alarming trends. According to a tweeted update by the BMC, the recovery rate now stands at 81% while the doubling rate has grown quite a bit to stand at 93 days.
According to the daily breakdown of cases and the available facilities given by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, as of August 25, 7,25,519 COVID-19 tests have been conducted.
This incidentally makes Mumbai one of the highest ranked cities when it comes to the number of tests conducted per million.
Testing has been ramped up in the city, and data shows that while the number of cases had spiked correspondingly, this had gradually slowed down.
The BMC has also issued a ward-wise breakdown of positive cases as of August 25, as well as a ward-wise growth rate of new cases.