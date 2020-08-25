Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases as issued by BMC on August 25

India's COVID-19 tally continues to rise, standing at 3.16 million as of Tuesday morning. Since then, the numbers have continued to rise, with Maharashtra recording 10,425 new COVID-19 cases and 329 deaths on Monday. This takes the total number of cases in the state to 7,03,823.
Despite the alarming trend though, the state capital has being showing improvement in recent days. On Tuesday Mumbai reported 587 new COVID-19 cases, 883 recoveries and 35 deaths.
However, the daily bulletin issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) says that this number is not the entirety of the cases. "Due to technical error on ICMR website, complete case data is not available today, it will be updated tomorrow," the notice remarked with an asterisk against the number of positive cases recorded today.
But with the addition of 587 new positive cases, the total tally has increased to 1,37,678 in Mumbai, including 17,931 active cases, 1,11,967 recovered cases and 7,474 deaths.
According to a tweeted update by the BMC, the recovery rate now stands at 81% while the doubling rate has increased slightly to 88 days.
According to the daily breakdown of cases and the available facilities given by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, as of August 24, 7,15,543 COVID-19 tests have been conducted.
This incidentally makes Mumbai one of the highest ranked cities when it comes to the number of tests conducted per million.
Testing has been ramped up in the city, and data shows that while the number of cases had spiked correspondingly, this had gradually slowed down.
The BMC has also issued a ward-wise breakdown of positive cases as of August 24, as well as a ward-wise growth rate of new cases.
