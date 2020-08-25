Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases as issued by BMC on August 25

India's COVID-19 tally continues to rise, standing at 3.16 million as of Tuesday morning. Since then, the numbers have continued to rise, with Maharashtra recording 10,425 new COVID-19 cases and 329 deaths on Monday. This takes the total number of cases in the state to 7,03,823.

Despite the alarming trend though, the state capital has being showing improvement in recent days. On Tuesday Mumbai reported 587 new COVID-19 cases, 883 recoveries and 35 deaths.

However, the daily bulletin issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) says that this number is not the entirety of the cases. "Due to technical error on ICMR website, complete case data is not available today, it will be updated tomorrow," the notice remarked with an asterisk against the number of positive cases recorded today.