Coronavirus in Mumbai: Virus adds to woes of northeast Indians

Mumbai: Citizens from northeast India are always subjected to ‘extreme’ racism by fellow Indians and the pandemic has only worsened the situation for them.

The novel coronavirus outbreak in the city has also seen as a spurt in incidents of racism against northeastern citizens, living in the financial capital.

The situation has worsened now to the extent that people have been fired from their jobs. “I had a minor cold and fever and went to my office at Kharghar, Navi Mumbai.

On reaching office, my boss asked me to take a half-day off and go back home,” says Chumtila Lotha, a receptionist at a car service centre. As per the advice by her boss, Lotha (24) left for home and even before she could reach home, she was asked not to come to the office.

“My boss messaged me saying he fears I am infected with the coronavirus. He told me not to come to the office,” Lotha recollects, lamenting, “After a few days, when I messaged my boss that I am completely fine now and I would be resuming work, I was shocked to hear the response.