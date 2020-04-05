Coronavirus in Mumbai: Three more person test positive in Kalyan-Dombivli

On Friday, the same baby's, 67-year-old grandfather had detected positive for COVID-19. They all were from Kalyan while a 41-year-old man from Dombivli west also tested positive. On Friday, KDMC health department have send them to Kasturba hospital in Mumbai.

Following the three new cases the civic health office has segregated two buildings in the area. People are allowed to go in and out only in extreme emergency circumstances and all non-essential movement has been curbed. Residents of both these buildings have been placed under home quarantine for the stipulated 14 days.

Apart from the containment measures and spraying disinfectants, the KDMC health department is tracing contacts and has embarked on house-to-house drive. Roads leading to Kalyan and Dombivli west have been blocked and policemen are deployed at all access points.

Police have been deployed to stop and warn all those leaving homes and coming out on the roads.

Meanwhile in the adjoining Ambernath, a 50-year-old man from Ambernath who had come from Uttar Pradesh has been found positive for COVID-19. People in the industrial suburb are also in a state of panic.

According to the health department from Ambernath, a man had come to Mumbai for treatment for his diabetes on March 18. He was complaining for cold cough, fever, breathlessness later. He earlier visited a private clinic and was then taken to Kasturbha. On April 2, he was tested positive for the virus. His wife and three children are placed under home quarantine.