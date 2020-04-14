Coronavirus in Mumbai: State registers 40,242 cases against lockdown violators

Mumbai: The state police has registered a total of 40,242 cases till Monday morning on lockdown violaters. The state was put under the lockdown on March 22 and since then Maharashtra police has arrested total 3095 people for various violations of the lockdown.

As per the figures released on Monday, the state police department intercepted several vehicles which were illegally transporting people amid lockdown and registered 988 offences. They have also seized 26,474 vehicles and imposed fines worth Rs 1.43 crore.

The state police attended over 65,546 distress calls made on the police control room by dialling 100. In this period 161 people were arrested for attacking policemen, around 73 policemen were assaulted during this time.

Subsequently, in the state, 15 offences of visa violation were registered under Foreigners Act of which three offences were registered in Mumbai and Ahmednagar each wherein 32 and 29 accused were booked respectively.

Those with foreign travel history and those came in contact with the positive patients have been asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days however total 509 people in the state found violating the quarantine measures.

Statewide total 7 policemen were found positive of coronavirus including two police officers from Mumbai and Thane each, while four police constables from Mumbai city and one from Government Railway police has been found Corona positive.

A total of 47 policemen have been home quarantine so far. On Sunday Mumbai police registered 199 cases under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for violation prohibitory orders and unlawful assembly taking the total number to 2,935 in the city from March 20.

All these accused were prosecuted under Section 188 for disobedience of orders, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Pranaya Ashok. Meanwhile, Maharashtra cyber cell has registered over 176 cases regarding fake news, rumors and hate speech on social media.

88 cases were registered for forwarding objectionable WhatsApp messages while 55 cases of objectionable Facebook posts. For rest of social media 23 cases were registered in the state so far while 36 people have been arrested far.