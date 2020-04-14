Coronavirus in Maharashtra: State looking at rebooting units; Mumbai and Pune not on radar

The task force is expected to come up with a detailed proposal by Wednesday and it will be submitted to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Only after the CM’s approval, industries other than those in red zone can restart,’’ he noted.

Desai’s statement has to be seen in the backdrop of the Union home ministry’s clarification that inter-state and intra state movement of trucks and goods carriers is allowed, notwithstanding the good are essential or non-essential.

No separate permit or approval is needed for cargo movement and empty trucks or goods carriers are also allowed, as they may pick up of goods and return after delivery.

A Department officer said in view of the home ministry’s directive, there are no curbs on inter district movement of workers.

‘‘The state government will issue a notification in a day or two. In Ranjangaon industrial estate, almost 80% of the workers come from Pune district. There, the units can restart but they will have to put up the workers on their premises or within the industrial area,’’ he added.

The officer informed that the industrial unit can restart by making an online self-declaration. ‘’However, its operations will be monitored by the district collector and the MIDC as it will have to comply with COVID 19 norms,’’ he pointed out.

According to the officer, there are about 70,000 industrial units in MIDC-run 286 industrial estates spread over the state. Besides, there are 1.25 lakh manufacturing and other units situated in other areas.

Further, Desai said his department is also of the view that agriculture produce industries can restart as it will give relief to the farming community. ‘‘It was also decided that state agencies should charge power and water charges based on actual consumption.

The state government will also appeal to the Centre to direct banks to increase the loan availability for small scale industries, so that they can pay at least two months of salary to workers,’’ he added.