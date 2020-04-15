Coronavirus in Mumbai: After Kerala, state to try the 'convalescent plasma therapy' to treat COVID-19 patients

Mumbai: Following the lead taken by Kerala, the Maharashtra government, too, has decided to try the 'convalescent plasma therapy' to treat COVID-19 patients.

On Tuesday, the BYL Nair Hospital collected blood samples from patients who had recovered from novel coronavirus, to harvest the antibodies from their plasma. Kerala is currently exploring this method of treatment.

Convalescent plasma therapy involves giving patients plasma transfusion from those who have recovered from the infection. Nair Hospital Dean Dr Ramesh Bharmal said that in order to embark on this line of treatment, they needed to collect more blood samples. So far, five people have agreed to donate blood.