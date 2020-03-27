Coronavirus in Mumbai: State govt lends a helping hand to the handicapped

“The state government will supply one month's ration and a health kit to handicapped people who cannot move out of their homes.Mumbai: The government has taken special initiatives for the handicapped (divyang) persons in the state. For starters, their pension will be given in advance and essential commodities will be delivered at their doorstep.

“The state government will supply one month's ration and a health kit to handicapped people who cannot move out of their homes. This will include food grains, pulses, rice, cooking oil, sanitiser, mask, handkerchief, soaps, and hand wash,” said Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde.

These essential items will be purchased and provided through the district level Handicap Welfare funds. "The state handicap commissioner has directed all district collectors to use this fund. Those are able to move can visit the nearest ration shop to get these items,” he added.

“Handicap people will be supplied with cooked food, where the community kitchen network is in place,” he said. The state has directed all banks, credit cooperative societies, and financial institutions to provide services to handicaps without asking them to stand in queue.

Toll free number

The state government has also directed to assign a toll-free number in each district disaster management cell to assist handicapped people. “Those who are suffering from psychological disorders and living on the streets should be accommodated at any shelter home,” Munde directed the administration.