Coronavirus in Mumbai: Shiv Sena corporator from Mira-Bhayandar dies of COVID-19

Shiv Sena corporator Harishchandra Amgaonkar from Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation died of COVID-19 on Tuesday in Maharashtra's Thane district, party sources confirmed. He was A 55-year-old.
Shiv Sena leader and MLA from Owala- Majiwada Pratap Sarnaik condoled the death on Twitter.
The deceased corporator had tested positive for coronavirus a week ago and was on ventilator support at a hospital in Thane city, a party spokesperson said.
The family of the leader, including his elderly mother, wife and son, who were undergoing treatment at the hospital, had recovered from the infection, he said.
According to Sena sources, the four-time corporator was extremely active during the viral outbreak in the township and had helped the needy in the area
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)