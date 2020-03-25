Coronavirus in Mumbai: Public Health Minister Rajendra Yedravkar warns unattending doctors and hospitals

Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister of State for Public Health Rajendra Yedravkar on Wednesday warned strict action against doctors and hospitals refusing treatments to the people amidst threat of local and community transmission of coronavirus.

The government may cancel their licenses. Yedravkar’s warning comes after the government received many complaints from various districts that the doctors are not treating patients with coughing, cold and fever while some private hospitals have closed their outpatient wards.

‘’It is like a health emergency. Sections of all society including doctors, paramedics and nurses are working hard to curb the coronavirus spread. However, some private medical practitioners and hospitals are not providing treatment.

This will not be tolerated, and they will face stringent action,’’ said Yedravkar. He insisted that the private doctors and hospitals should treat the patients visiting them.

He, however, asked the doctors and private hospitals to convey to the government health officer if they come across patients with coronavirus symptoms for further treatment. ‘’If they continue to refuse treatment, the government will cancel their license,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, Minister for Public Health Rajesh Tope also said that the outpatient wards in private and public hospitals should remain opened and they should operate separate outpatient ward for patient with flu.