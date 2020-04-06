Coronavirus in Mumbai: ‘Provide protection to medical staff’

People have thrown stones at them, but for what reason? Is this the way we should be treated for saving lives? We fear going out in public now." We have no security as we are being ostracised for saving lives and caring for patients, claimed Nandini Khutan, an intern in the nursing department.

Khutan said, "If not physical attacks, families of patients are verbally abusing and insulting us. We understand the situation is stressful, but we are just trying to do our job. We are working round the clock too in order to save lives."

On one hand, we are being attacked and insulted for our work while on the other, the PM wants all citizens of India to show solidarity and respect for our efforts which seems like a meaningless gesture, said Lalita Meshwani, leader of medical interns' group.

Meshwani said, "If the PM or the government really cares then they should provide police escorts or security guards for doctors at least in risk-prone areas. It will help us to do our work with courage and it is better off than people flashing lights from their balconies."

Recently, doctors were attacked with stones and abuses hailed on the streets of Indore by local residents. While, on April 3, 2020, Modi appealed to all people to light candles, flashlights and torch lights from their homes at 9pm on April 5.

Amanjeet Gour, a parent whose son is working an intern assisting doctors in Indore said, "My son is working full day risking his life by directly dealing with coronavirus patients. My son is not doing his job for a bunch of flashlights and appreciation. He should be protected on field as his life is more important."