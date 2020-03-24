Coronavirus in Mumbai: PM Modi's taali call to blame for failed Lockdown

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday said because of PM Modi’s appeal to clap and applaud those at the forefront of combating the virus, people are not realising the seriousness of the lockdown being enforced to contain the pandemic.
An editorial in Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ said citizens will take something seriously if there is a fear or terror about it.
“When the fear was starting to build up, PM Modi asked people to clap and bang thalis (steel plates) by coming out in their balconies or windows to boost the morale of health workers,” the Marathi daily said.
Responding to the call, people came out in large groups and danced on streets, which gave a “festive look” to the situation, it said. “Who gave a non-serious approach to the entire issue? Political party workers came out on streets and raised slogans.
It is we who violated the prohibitory orders. It is the duty of citizens to obey the lockdown ordered by state govt,” the Uddhav-led party said.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)