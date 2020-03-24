Coronavirus in Mumbai: PM Modi's taali call to blame for failed Lockdown

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday said because of PM Modi’s appeal to clap and applaud those at the forefront of combating the virus, people are not realising the seriousness of the lockdown being enforced to contain the pandemic.

An editorial in Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ said citizens will take something seriously if there is a fear or terror about it.

“When the fear was starting to build up, PM Modi asked people to clap and bang thalis (steel plates) by coming out in their balconies or windows to boost the morale of health workers,” the Marathi daily said.