Coronavirus in Mumbai: Pehchaan Live distributes sanitizers

MUMBAI: For daily wage workers unemployed due to the lockdown in the city, buying toiletries as a precaution against coronavirus is a luxury. Starting Saturday, a trust began distributed free soaps, hand wash and masks to over a 1000 people in the city.

Pehchaan Live Foundation, which also runs the Pehchaan Street School initiative, has volunteers who provide free elementary education to children living in slums and from homeless families at a makeshift street school under a flyover in Ghansoli. The NGO also has centres in Bihar and Delhi.

“One of our volunteers works with a pharmacy company called Charak Pharma that has provided us these toiletries free of cost as part of their CSR initiative,” said Afsana Parveen, founder president of the organization.