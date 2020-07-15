Coronavirus in Mumbai: Only nine of 24 wards in city have more than 1,000 patients, says report

Amid rise in coronavirus cases, comes a positive news for Mumbaikars: that only nine of the 24 wards in the city now have more than 1,000 patients each.

According to a report by Mid-Day, of the 22,939 active patients, over 60 per cent (about 13,000) is mainly from Borivli to Malad, Andheri, Bhandup, Ghatkopar, Mulund and Dadar. The nine wards in the city which has more than 1,000 patients each, are Borivli, Kaddivli, Malad, Andheri East, Andheri West, Dadar, Bhandup, Ghatkopar and Mulund.

As per the report, Bhandup (S ward) has 1,429 active patients. The same in Mulund (T ward) and Ghatkopar (N ward) is 1,513 and 1,319 respectively. Meanwhile, Kandivli and Borivli have 1,463 and 1,341 active patients respectively.