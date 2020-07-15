Coronavirus in Mumbai: Only nine of 24 wards in city have more than 1,000 patients, says report

Amid rise in coronavirus cases, comes a positive news for Mumbaikars: that only nine of the 24 wards in the city now have more than 1,000 patients each.
According to a report by Mid-Day, of the 22,939 active patients, over 60 per cent (about 13,000) is mainly from Borivli to Malad, Andheri, Bhandup, Ghatkopar, Mulund and Dadar. The nine wards in the city which has more than 1,000 patients each, are Borivli, Kaddivli, Malad, Andheri East, Andheri West, Dadar, Bhandup, Ghatkopar and Mulund.
As per the report, Bhandup (S ward) has 1,429 active patients. The same in Mulund (T ward) and Ghatkopar (N ward) is 1,513 and 1,319 respectively. Meanwhile, Kandivli and Borivli have 1,463 and 1,341 active patients respectively.
Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rose to 94,863 on Tuesday with the addition of 969 new cases, while 70 more patients succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 5,402, the city civic body said.
This was second time this month that the number of single-day cases dropped below the 1,000-mark. On July 7, 806 new COVID-19cases were recorded in the metropolis. However, the number of single-day deaths, which had dropped below 50 in the last three days, shot up to reach 70 in the past 24 hours.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the average doubling rate of COVID-19 infection in the city improved to 52 days, while the average growth rate dropped to 1.34 per cent. With 969 more persons testing positive, the tally rose to 94,863, while 70 fresh deaths took the toll to 5,402, said the BMC.
