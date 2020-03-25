Coronavirus in Mumbai: Onion auction suspended at Lasalgaon, consumers may need to pay more

Besides, there is drastic fall in the availability of labour at the auction site in Lasalgaon, as they are not able to reach the market for want of transportation.

NAFED Director Nana Saheb Patil said the demand, too, has dipped drastically -- as also the consumption -- especially from hotels and restaurants which are currently closed due to lockdown.

‘‘There is at least 50% more rabi crop in Maharashtra but the lockdown will impact its supply and sale in the market. There is also inadequate storage facility with the farmers and in that event the onion crop may be damaged, if it is not sold,’’ he added. Patil said there is demand in northern and north eastern states.

The government should facilitate the transportation through railways. Besides, there is export potential but if the time taken for quarantine on ships gets longer it will severely damage onions. ‘’Onion is an essential commodity.

The government needs to provide fair price to recover production cost of Rs 700 to 950 per quintal to the farmers. The Centre can seek the onion requirement from states and facilitate the supply from Maharashtra which will help the farmers and the consumers,’’ said Patil.