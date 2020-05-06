Coronavirus in Mumbai: One more succumbs; BEST positive cases at 55

Mumbai: The total number of staffers tested positive for COVID-19 at the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking crossed 50. Six more frontline staffers of the transport undertaking were found positive on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 55.

One more employee succumbed to the dreaded disease on Wednesday. The deceased was an employee of the Marol depot and have been undergoing treatment at Bhayandar hospital.