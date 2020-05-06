Coronavirus in Mumbai: One more succumbs; BEST positive cases at 55

Mumbai: The total number of staffers tested positive for COVID-19 at the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking crossed 50. Six more frontline staffers of the transport undertaking were found positive on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 55.
One more employee succumbed to the dreaded disease on Wednesday. The deceased was an employee of the Marol depot and have been undergoing treatment at Bhayandar hospital.
The employee was also diabetic and has several other health complications as well. Meanwhile, the BEST rapid action medical team has pulled up their socks in taking measure of containing the spread of the disease.
"The active case stands at 55 whereas more than 50 per cent of the patients are asymptomatic and have mild symptoms. We have also discharged more than 15 people as of now and with time the numbers will improve," said BEST chief medical officer Dr Anil Kumar Singhal.
