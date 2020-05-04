Coronavirus in Mumbai: Another BEST official dies of COVID-19

Mumbai: One BEST frontline worker has succumbed to the Novel Coronavirus pandemic on Sunday. The employee was associated with the maintenance division of Backbay depot and was undergoing treatment at KEM hospital.

He last reported on duty on April 22, following which he was admitted to the hospital after he complained of flu-like symptoms. Later he was tested positive of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, another BEST guard belonging to a depot at the Mumbai suburbs has been tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 36. As of May 3, total of 4 BEST employees have been discharged and 2 employees died, so the number of active cases now stands at 30.

As a precautionary measure, the medical department of the BEST has home-quarantined more than 400 of its staffers which also includes employees suffering from chronic illness as well.