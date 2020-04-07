Coronavirus in Mumbai: National parks, tiger reserves told to manage Covid

Mumbai: As the tiger at Bronx Zoo in the US tests reported positive for Covid-19, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate on Monday issued an advisory asking all states and UTs to take adequate steps to contain and manage Covid-19 in national parks, sanctuaries and tiger reserves.
‘’In view of Covid-19 spread in the country and a recent news report on a tiger being infected with virus, there are possibilities of pandemic spread among animals in national parks, sanctuaries and tiger reserves and also transmission from humans to animals and vice versa.
Therefore, it is imperative to take immediate preventive measures to stop the transmission and virus spread from humans to animals and vice versa,’’ the ministry joint director Dr R Gopinath said.
The ministry has asked states and UTs to cut the human wildlife interface, curb the movement of people to national parks, sanctuaries and tiger reserves.
They have been asked to form a task or rapid action force with field managers, vet doctors, frontline staff to manage the situation as soon as possible.
The ministry has also ask - ed to create a 24x7 reporting mechanism with a nodal officer for swift management of any cases noticed. States and UTs need to set up essential services for emergency treatment of animals and safe release back to natural habitats, as and when required.
