Coronavirus in Mumbai: National parks, tiger reserves told to manage Covid

Mumbai: As the tiger at Bronx Zoo in the US tests reported positive for Covid-19, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate on Monday issued an advisory asking all states and UTs to take adequate steps to contain and manage Covid-19 in national parks, sanctuaries and tiger reserves.

‘’In view of Covid-19 spread in the country and a recent news report on a tiger being infected with virus, there are possibilities of pandemic spread among animals in national parks, sanctuaries and tiger reserves and also transmission from humans to animals and vice versa.

Therefore, it is imperative to take immediate preventive measures to stop the transmission and virus spread from humans to animals and vice versa,’’ the ministry joint director Dr R Gopinath said.