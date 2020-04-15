Coronavirus in Mumbai: Migrant workers converge at Bandra railway station demanding transportation home

Mumbai: Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and extended the country-wide lockdown till May 3, a crowd of well over a thousand migrant workers gathered at a bus depot near Bandra railway station on Tuesday afternoon in Bandra (West), violating the norms of the lockdown and demanding that transportation arrangements be made to allow them to return to their hometowns and native places.

The angry and frustrated crowd was, however, dispersed two and a half hours later, after police intervened and resorted to lathi charge.

A source from the area said a truck was brought near Bandra railway station to distribute food packets and essential food grains to the needy, with police permission. However, things soon went out of control when over 700 people turned up.

They were mostly from the nearby Patel Nagar area, where a large number of migrant labourers stay on rent. What added fuel to the fire was a rumour about long-distance trains being run, which attracted another 1000-plus people, mostly migrant workers.

According to a police official, daily wage earners assembled near Bandra railway station around 3pm and squatted on the road demanding arrangement of transport facilities so that they could go back to their native towns and villages.

"The irate labourers staged a protest expressing their displeasure, which turned aggressive. Mild police force in the form of lathi charge was used to disperse them from the spot," said Pranaya Ashok, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations).

The Bandra Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against 800-1000 unidentified people, said Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 9).

"The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for rioting and disobedience of orders promulgated by a public servant, and for sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897. Prima facie, it has come to fore that a few rumours had been spread and we are trying to verify and identify the accused people."