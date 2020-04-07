Coronavirus in Mumbai: MbPT has four COVID-19 positive cases so far

A total of four people, including an employee of the Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT), have tested positive of coronavirus, till now, the authorities told on Monday. These patients have been shifted to Kasturba Hospital for further treatment.

According to Sanjay Bhatia, chairman of MbPT, one of the patients is a pensioner. "One patient is a senior citizen who is also a pensioner. Another one is our employee. Rest two are relatives of these people," Bhatia told Free Press Journal.

"All the patients have been shifted to Kasturba for further treatment and are stable. One of these relatives, who initially tested positive, has now tested negative," Bhatia added.

Speaking further about the preparedness of the MbPT to fight the deadly coronavirus, Bhatia said that the trust has undertaken a slew of measures to contain the virus.

"The port areas are made isolated and self-sustainable. All workers stay inside as cooking and other facilities are provided. Outsiders have been limited and entry is allowed only after thorough scrutiny," Bhatia said.

The trust chief also informed that the MbPT has converted one of its cruise into a quarantine facility.

"Quarantine wards have been started at three locations for keeping the suspected persons. We have tied up with Wadi Bunder and Sailor's home which has a capacity of 500 beds as quarantine facility," Bhatia said.

"We have also tied up with the BMC and a Cruise Vessel having accommodation for 2000 persons on board to serve as floating quarantine facility. Apart from this, even vacant flats in the residential quarters in the vicinity of Port Trust Hospital have been readied for accommodating the isolation cases and staff on emergency duty," he added.